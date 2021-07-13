India expands mango export footprint to newer countries
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Lucknow on July 14
Govt appeals to people not to lower guard as threat of Coronavirus is not over
Nepal SC reinstates Deuba as PM
PMO announces Rs 2 lakhs for lightning victims
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jul 2021 09:09:27      انڈین آواز

Urdu is most beautiful languages spoken around the world: Vice President

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Hyderabad and Deccan have been ancient centres of Urdu: VP

Image

Staff Reporter / Hyderabad

The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, today highlighted the importance of Urdu language saying, “Urdu is one of the most beautiful languages spoken around the world”.

Mr Naidu expressed this view while receiving a book ‘Urdu Poets and Writers – Gems of Deccan’ authored by senior journalist, Mr J.S. Ifthekhar. He also received books on former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao from Mamidi Harikrishna, Director of Telangana state Language and Culture Department, ‘Manavottama Rama’ authored by Satyakasi Bhargava and ‘Nallagonda Kathalu’ authored by Mallikarjun.

‘Gems of Deccan’ is an anthology of prose and poetry that encapsulates the life and works of 51 outstanding poets and writers of the Deccan region. The book traces the rich literary and cultural traditions of Deccan, right from the time of Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, the founder of Hyderabad, to the present times.

Touching upon the importance of mother tongue, VP urged people to always speak in their native languages. He observed that Hyderabad in particular and Deccan as a whole have been ancient centres of Urdu.

Complimenting the Telangana government for bringing out a book on former Prime Minister, late P.V. Narasimha Rao, the Vice President appealed to all the state governments to bring out such publications on local and regional icons to make the younger generation aware about them.

Mr Naidu commended the author of ‘Manavottama Rama’ for his efforts in portraying Lord Sri Rama’s qualities as an ideal human being. Lord Rama’s virtues and qualities remain relevant for all times, he said.

Receiving the book ‘Nallagonda Kathalu’, the Vice President stressed the need for writing and popularising our rural folklore and local stories to preserve them for future generations. He called for similar initiatives in publishing children’s literature that is rooted in our everyday life.

The Vice President complimented the authors for their efforts in bringing out the books and conveyed his best wishes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Anurag Thakur reviews preparation of Indian team for Tokyo Olympics

Staff Reporter Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur chaired the 7th meeting of the High-Level Co ...

Dilip Tirkey has great expectations from Indian Hockey Team at Tokyo Olympics

By Harpal Singh Bedi Three time Olympian and former captain Dilip Tirkey is hopeful that Manpreet Singh led ...

“Indian Women hockey team is mentally tougher than before,” Ex Coach Neil Hawgood

By Harpal Singh Bedi Former India Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Neil Hawgood has opined that the curren ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا وائرس کے خلاف لڑائی میں احتیاط کم نہ کریں،حکومت کی اپیل

حکومت نے لوگوں سے پُرزور اپیل کی ہے کہ وہ کورونا وائرس کے خلا ...

یوسف خان سے دلیپ کمار تک کا سفر

WEB DESK ہندوستان کی تقسیم سے قبل اور حالیہ پاکستان کے صوبے خیب ...

’شہنشاہ جذبات‘ دلیپ کمار انتقال کرگئے

شہنشاہ جذبات ہندوستانی فلمی دنیا کے بےتاج بادشاہ دلیپ کمار ہ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

Heavy-handedness against media in UP disturbing: Editors Guild

WEB DESK The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Monday said that it is “deeply disturbed” by the “contin ...

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz