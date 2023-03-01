इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2023 06:13:42      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Urban planning is the need of the hour: PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Development of new cities & modernization of existing ones most important aspects of urban
development

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, March 1, stressed that urban planning is the need of the hour for a fast-progressing country like India, it will determine the country’s destiny in Amrit Kaal.

Sharing his remarks at a post-budget webinar on Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation, he said the Union Budget of 2023-24 has a special focus on urban planning and infrastructure development. He said, new cities being developed will create a new identity for India in the 21st century, adding that, with India urbanising rapidly it is important to build infrastructure that is futuristic.

Mr. Modi highlighted that transport planning, urban infrastructure planning and water management are some areas to focus on in urban planning. The Prime Minister said, India is making circular economy a major pillar of urban development. He asked urban planning and urban governance experts to come out with innovative ideas in GIS (Geographic Information System) master planning, efficient human resources and capacity building.

He added that an important pillar in city development is transport planning and said green mobility, broadening of roads, and elevated roads are some things to be included in the transport planning. The Prime Minister also stressed that human-centric development should be ensured along with city development.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان کے کئی حصوں میں غیر معمولی درجہ حرارت کے پیش نظر ہیٹ ویو ایڈوائزری جاری- Heatwave

ہندوستان کے کئی حصوں میں غیر معمولی درجہ حرارت کے پیش نظر ہیٹ ...

خلائی تحقیق کی بھارتی تنظیم اسرو نے چندریان مشن 3 کےلئے کرایوجینک انجن کی کامیاب آزمائش کی

خلائی تحقیق کی بھارتی تنظیم اِسرو نے CE-20Cryogenic انجن کی اہ ...

کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر رائے پور میں اختتام پذیر

انڈین نیشنل کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر ر ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart