Urban planning is the need of the hour: PM Modi

Development of new cities & modernization of existing ones most important aspects of urban

development

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, March 1, stressed that urban planning is the need of the hour for a fast-progressing country like India, it will determine the country’s destiny in Amrit Kaal.

Sharing his remarks at a post-budget webinar on Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation, he said the Union Budget of 2023-24 has a special focus on urban planning and infrastructure development. He said, new cities being developed will create a new identity for India in the 21st century, adding that, with India urbanising rapidly it is important to build infrastructure that is futuristic.

Mr. Modi highlighted that transport planning, urban infrastructure planning and water management are some areas to focus on in urban planning. The Prime Minister said, India is making circular economy a major pillar of urban development. He asked urban planning and urban governance experts to come out with innovative ideas in GIS (Geographic Information System) master planning, efficient human resources and capacity building.

He added that an important pillar in city development is transport planning and said green mobility, broadening of roads, and elevated roads are some things to be included in the transport planning. The Prime Minister also stressed that human-centric development should be ensured along with city development.