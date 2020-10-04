Rahul, Priyanka pledge to fight for justice in Hathras case
UPSC conducts Civil Services Examinations across 72 cities

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Civil Services Exam for selection to Indian Administrative Service , Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service and other Civil Services has begun today. Selection to the civil services is done through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview which are conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Candidates who clear the UPSC Civil Services Prelims will be shortlisted for the main exam which is scheduled to be hled in January, 2021. Our correspondent reports, UPSC had earlier scheduled the exam on May 31st. Due to COVID-19 pandemic the exam was postponed.

