UPSC announces result of Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam, 2020

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC today declared the result of The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020. The exam was held on 4th of this month.

The candidates who have qualified will have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I, DAF I for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020, which will be available on the website of the Commission from 28th October to 11th November till 6:00 P.M.

All the qualified candidates have been advised to fill up the DAF-I ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 to be held from 8th January 2021.

Candidates have been informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 will be uploaded on the Commission’s websiteonly after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 is over, after the declaration of final result.