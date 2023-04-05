इंडियन आवाज़     05 Apr 2023 02:57:10      انڈین آواز
UP: Yogi govt to set up Education Service Selection Commission for appointment of teachers

Published On:

AMN/ LUCKNOW

The UP government has decided to set up Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission for the recruitment of teachers in the state. In a review meeting yesterday, April 4, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave necessary guidelines regarding the setting up of the autonomous commission which will select teachers in basic, secondary, higher and technical colleges in the state. The new commission will also conduct the UP Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) exam.

Currently, separate authorities, boards and commissions select these teachers. Reviewing the teacher recruitment process in various educational institutions in the state, Mr. Adityanath gave necessary guidelines regarding the formation of ‘Uttar Pradesh Siksha Seva Chayan Ayog’ (Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission) as an integrated commission for the selection of candidates. He said that the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission will be formed as a corporate and integrated body of teachers’ selection commissions. The commission will prove to be useful in ensuring a time-bound selection process, better utilisation of human resources and financial discipline

خبرنامہ

اس سال 1 لاکھ 40 ہزار ہندوستانی عازمین حج کریں گے۔

سرکار نے اس سال حج کے لیے ڈیجیٹل چناؤ عمل کے ذریعہ ایک لاکھ 40 ...

اسرو نے کرناٹک میں دوبارہ استعمال ہونے والے خلائی راکٹ کے اترنے کے مشن کا کامیاب تجربہ کیا ہے

@isro بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق سے متعلق تنظیم اِسرو نے کرناٹک میں ...

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے، باوجو ...

