UP: Yogi Govt Sets up Committee to assess Vacancies in Primary Schools

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a three-member committee to look into the recruitment process for filling up vacant posts of teachers in a time-bound manner.

In pursuance of the directives of UP CM, the committee will seek details of vacant posts in state-run primary and upper primary schools and will also work for creation of new posts.

The committee headed by the chairman of Revenue Board will include Secretary, Basic Shiksha and Secretary, Basic Shiksha Parishad as members.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a high-level meeting with senior officials on Friday also inquired about the teaching and learning activities in the schools as normal classes for students from 1st to 5th have resumed from September 1.

Emphasising on the need to make proper use of the talent of the new teachers posted in the schools, he directed to maintain the teacher-student ratio ideally. In this regard, along with the appointment of teachers on vacant posts in schools, new posts should also be created.

Planned and continuous efforts are being made by the State Government to improve the education in schools of Basic Shiksha Parishad, he added.

Stating the need for the thorough analysis of schools before appointments of teachers, a committee has been constituted. The committee has been directed to submit its detailed report regarding the vacant posts as early as possible.

Based on the recommendation of the committee, the process of fresh recruitments will start. In the meeting held with the officials of the Basic Education Department, the CM also gave instructions to complete the remaining work under ‘Operation Kayakalp’.

The Government has already completed the recruitment process of over 1.25 lakh teachers in government schools of the Basic Shiksha Parishad.

