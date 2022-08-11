FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Aug 2022 02:18:59      انڈین آواز

UP: Women above 60 to travel free in state-run buses

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / LUCKNOW

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet that his government will provide free travel to women above 60 years of age in the government buses.

The Uttar Pradesh state government will provide free travel to women above 60 years of age in the government buses very soon. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet that his government will provide free travel to women above 60 years of age in the government buses.

Free travel in buses for senior women citizens was one of the promises made by his party in its election manifesto.

The chief minister has also announced free bus rides for women for 48 hours in the state on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. women can travel for free in government buses between midnight of today to midnight of August 12.

UPSRTC buses with also carry national flags and stickers as part of har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Army Chief Manoj Pande felicitates Indian Army Participants of CWG 2022

AMN Army Chief General Manoj Pande Wednesday felicitated Indian Army Participants of Commonwealth Games 20 ...

Serena Williams announces retirement from professional tennis

AMN/ WEB DESK American tennis legend Serena Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, has announced tha ...

Chess Olympiad: Indian Women Clinch first-ever medal at Olympiad: bronze in Open section

Harpal Singh Bedi / Mamallapuram Indian women’s team scripted a new chapter by winning the country’s fi ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart