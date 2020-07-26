UP: With 3,260 fresh COVID-19 cases, UP continues to see spike in number of patients

AMN / LUCKNOW

The number of Corona patients is continuously increasing in Uttar Pradesh, despite government’s efforts to contain the spread of the disease. Fresh 3,260 COVID-19 cases were registered today taking the total numbers of cases in the state to 66,988.

The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 1,426 with 39 fresh casualties recorded during the last 24 hours in the State. The State Capital Lucknow continued to be the hotspot where a record highest 449 positive cases were reported today while Kanpur reported 202 cases, Ballia 128, Gautam Buddha Nagar 110, Gorakhpur 107 and Bareilly 101.

State Industrial Development Commissioner Alok Tandon told the media that there are a record 23,921 active cases in the State while the number of recovered patients stands at 41,641 including 1,741 people, who were discharged from hospital today. Highest 71,881 tests were conducted yesterday taking the total number of tests in the State to 8,24,297.

Presently around 1.90 lakh health teams have covered 1.37 crore houses in the State and screened over 6.96 crore people.