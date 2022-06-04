UP will give momentum to India’s growth story in 21st century : PM

Lays foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 80,000 cr at UP Investors’ Summit

AMN / LUCKNOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Uttar Pradesh will give momentum to India’s growth story in 21st century. While laying the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth more than 80,000 crore rupees in the Third Ground-Breaking Ceremony of the UP Investors’ Summit in Lucknow, PM said the projects encompass diverse sectors like Agriculture and Allied, IT and Electronics, MSME, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Pharma, Tourism, Defence & Aerospace, Handloom and Textiles.

Speaking on this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that investors have showed faith in the youth power of Uttar Pradesh and it will be a win-win situation for investors as well as the people of the state.

He said that the record investment in this Ground Breaking Ceremony will open new avenues for employment and it shows the growing confidence in Uttar Pradesh and it is going to benefit the youth of the state most.

Talking about the global challenges, the Prime Minister said that the global conditions have come with great opportunities and only democratic India has the potential to tap them.

On the achievements of NDA Government in last eight years, Mr Modi said that the policy of reform, perform and transform along with policy stability and ease of doing business has strengthened the nation. He said that, in last eight years, a new culture of completing projects on time has developed in the country.

The Prime Minister said that India is the fastest-growing economy in G-20 countries as the third highest energy consumer country and has attracted 84 billion dollars of FDI in last fiscal year.

Talking about the potential of Uttar Pradesh, Mr Modi said that improved law and order has prepared environment for investment in state and UP will give momentum to the growth story of India in 21st century.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the investors that their investment will not only be secure in the state, but they will also get the benefit of the investment-friendly policies of the government.

He said that last few years have been challenging for the State Government, yet his government not only saved the lives and livelihood of the people of the state, but at the same time, continued to work on attracting investment and turning them into reality.

He informed that during the last tenure of his government unemployment rate in state has reduced from 18 percent to 2.9 percent.

Union Minister Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, top industry leaders, investors and senior officers also attended the ceremony.

The UP Investors Summit 2018 was held on 21st -22nd February 2018, with the first Ground Breaking Ceremony being held on 29th July 2018 and second Ground Breaking Ceremony on 28th July 2019.

During the first Ground Breaking Ceremony, foundation of 81 projects worth more than 61,500 crore rupees was laid, while in the second Ground Breaking Ceremony, foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than 67,000 crore rupees was laid.