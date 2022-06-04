FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jun 2022 12:10:48      انڈین آواز

UP will give momentum to India’s growth story in 21st century : PM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Lays foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 80,000 cr at UP Investors’ Summit

AMN / LUCKNOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Uttar Pradesh will give momentum to India’s growth story in 21st century. While laying the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth more than 80,000 crore rupees in the Third Ground-Breaking Ceremony of the UP Investors’ Summit in Lucknow, PM said the projects encompass diverse sectors like Agriculture and Allied, IT and Electronics, MSME, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Pharma, Tourism, Defence & Aerospace, Handloom and Textiles.

Speaking on this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that investors have showed faith in the youth power of Uttar Pradesh and it will be a win-win situation for investors as well as the people of the state.

He said that the record investment in this Ground Breaking Ceremony will open new avenues for employment and it shows the growing confidence in Uttar Pradesh and it is going to benefit the youth of the state most.

Talking about the global challenges, the Prime Minister said that the global conditions have come with great opportunities and only democratic India has the potential to tap them.

On the achievements of NDA Government in last eight years, Mr Modi said that the policy of reform, perform and transform along with policy stability and ease of doing business has strengthened the nation. He said that, in last eight years, a new culture of completing projects on time has developed in the country.

The Prime Minister said that India is the fastest-growing economy in G-20 countries as the third highest energy consumer country and has attracted 84 billion dollars of FDI in last fiscal year.

Talking about the potential of Uttar Pradesh, Mr Modi said that improved law and order has prepared environment for investment in state and UP will give momentum to the growth story of India in 21st century.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the investors that their investment will not only be secure in the state, but they will also get the benefit of the investment-friendly policies of the government.

He said that last few years have been challenging for the State Government, yet his government not only saved the lives and livelihood of the people of the state, but at the same time, continued to work on attracting investment and turning them into reality.

He informed that during the last tenure of his government unemployment rate in state has reduced from 18 percent to 2.9 percent.

Union Minister Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, top industry leaders, investors and senior officers also attended the ceremony.

The UP Investors Summit 2018 was held on 21st -22nd February 2018, with the first Ground Breaking Ceremony being held on 29th July 2018 and second Ground Breaking Ceremony on 28th July 2019.

During the first Ground Breaking Ceremony, foundation of 81 projects worth more than 61,500 crore rupees was laid, while in the second Ground Breaking Ceremony, foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than 67,000 crore rupees was laid.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

World champion Nikhat Zareen meets PM Modi, shows him her Gold medal

Nikhat Zareen became the fifth Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships, joi ...

India beat Japan 1-0 to win bronze at Asia Cup Men’s Hockey

In Asia Cup men’s hockey 2022 at Jakarta, team India produced a gritty performance to beat Japan 1-0 and cla ...

French Open: Top seed Iga Swiatek in action in Women’s Singles quarterfinals

https://twitter.com/rolandgarros/status/1531964171557945346?s=20&t=zaRf-qClB8uauOUOV7TYZg ...

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart