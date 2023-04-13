इंडियन आवाज़     13 Apr 2023 03:35:23      انڈین آواز
UP: Umesh Pal murder case; Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad killed in encounter

WEB DESK

In an encounter in the Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh, the special task force of UP Police killed two accused in Umesh Pal murder case. One of the accused killed in the encounter is Asad Ahmed son of farmer MP Atiq Ahmed who is also co-accused in Umesh Pal murder case.

Other accused Ghulam was also wanted in Umesh Pal murder case. Both were carrying a reward of rupees 5 lahks each. The encounter was carried out by Deputy SP Navendu and Deputy SP Vimal, both officers of UPSTF. Police said that sophisticated foreign weapons were recovered from both criminals during the encounter.

On the other hand, Former MP and accused in Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq Ahmad was produced in the court today in this case. Meanwhile Atiq Ahmed’s sister Aisha Noori and niece Unjila have applied in the CGM court of Prayagraj for surrender in Umesh Pal murder case.

