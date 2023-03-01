इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2023 06:13:35      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

UP-Umesh Pal murder: Authorities bulldoze house of close aide of Atiq Ahmed

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Umesh Pal murder: Authorities bulldoze house of close aide of Atiq Ahmed

AMN / WEB DESK

The Prayagraj Development Authority on Wednesday demolished the house of a close aide of Atiq Ahmed in the connection with sensational Umesh Pal murder case.

Prayagraj Development Authority secretary Ajit Singh said the house belonging to Zafar Ahmed has been bulldozed. He said Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen used to stay in the same house earlier.

Pal and one of his security personnel were shot dead in Jaitipur under the Dhoomanganj police station last week. Pal was the main witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

Arbaaz, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with the police on Monday. Dhoomanganj police station SHO Rajesh Maurya was also injured in the encounter.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station (in Prayagraj) against gangster-turned politiciam Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam and nine others.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان کے کئی حصوں میں غیر معمولی درجہ حرارت کے پیش نظر ہیٹ ویو ایڈوائزری جاری- Heatwave

ہندوستان کے کئی حصوں میں غیر معمولی درجہ حرارت کے پیش نظر ہیٹ ...

خلائی تحقیق کی بھارتی تنظیم اسرو نے چندریان مشن 3 کےلئے کرایوجینک انجن کی کامیاب آزمائش کی

خلائی تحقیق کی بھارتی تنظیم اِسرو نے CE-20Cryogenic انجن کی اہ ...

کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر رائے پور میں اختتام پذیر

انڈین نیشنل کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر ر ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart