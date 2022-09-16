UP: Several perished as heavy rain disrupt normal life

AMN / LUCKNOW

Normal life has been disrupted badly due to torrential rain and more than a dozen people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the state. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert that some parts of the state can receive heavy to very heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

At least nine people died and two others got injured in the incident of wall collapse due to heavy rain in Lucknow district.

The incident of wall collapse happened in wee hours in Diksha area of the district. The administration has completed the rescue operation and injured have been admitted to the hospital. Three people lost their lives in a similar incident in Unnao district. Some people in other districts also died due to lightning. In many districts including the state capital Lucknow all schools as well as colleges till 12th have been closed for today due to heavy rain and waterlogging in many areas. Helpline numbers have been issued for the citizens to complain about waterlogging and other rain-related accidents. These numbers are 1533 and 91510 55671, 91510 55672 and 91510 55673.

Commissioner of Lucknow Division, Roshan Jacob said that the administration along with the municipal corporation is working on war footing to clear the waterlogged in Lucknow. Apart from issuing an order to close the schools, the District Administration has also advised private companies to take the decision to give leave to their employees today.

Director of the Meteorological Department in Lucknow J P Gupta said that heavy to very heavy rain can take place in eastern Uttar Pradesh in next 24 hours. The present situation will continue for next 24 hours and after that rain will decrease throughout the state. Although farmers are happy with the rain which will be beneficial for their crops. It will also help the paddy farmers who were eagerly waiting for the rain.