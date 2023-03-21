इंडियन आवाज़     21 Mar 2023 10:05:19      انڈین آواز
UP Police seize huge quantity of drugs in Bareilly, 6 held

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

UP Police have arrested six people including four members of the same family from Aonla area of Bareilly for allegedly making opium and smack and supplying them to other districts including Delhi and Noida.

A joint operation team of the Narcotics Task Force and Bareilly police launched an operation to stop illegal drug trafficking in the district. During the operation, a huge amount of smack and opium worth lakhs has been recovered from the arrested persons from Lakshyapur village of Aonla tehsil. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) City Rahul Bhati, police had received information that one Kalyan alias Kallu, a resident of Lakshyapur village has been making smack and opium for a long time. He has been supplying the drugs to other districts including Delhi and Noida.

The arrested people include Kalyan alias Kallu, his wife Kamlesh, his son Naval Deepak and two others, Gavendra and Heera Lal. Police recovered Rs 4.5 lakh in cash and 4 kg of opium, 16 kg of raw opium and smack. Further, opium-making equipment, chemical and gas cylinders etc were also recovered.

Police seized 300 gram of smack and Rs 50,000 cash from Kalyan. Further, 100 gram of smack and Rs 45,000 was seized from Hiralal.

