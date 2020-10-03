UP Police Chief, Top Govt Official Meet Hathras Victim’s Family, Will Submit Report to CM

AMN / WEB DESK

Uttar Pradesh Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police H C Awasthi today met the family of rape victim in Hathras to assure them that justice will be done to them. They are likely to submit their report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

“We have spoken to the family and they have told us their problems. Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted. Action will be taken,” Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi said after the meeting.

The Special Investigation Team has completed its probe into the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman after an alleged gang-rape, a Hathras administration official said on Saturday, as the case sparked protests across India and led to calls for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ouster from the post.

Amid country-wide outrage over the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday formed a three-member SIT which was instructed to submit its report by October 14, according to officials. The Hathras administration had on Thursday clamped prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people, in the district where political parties had reached and staged protest to demand justice for the young woman, who died earlier this week, a fortnight after her alleged gang-rape here.