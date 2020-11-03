UP: Police arrest 4 Hindu youths for chanting Hanuman Chalisa at Eidgah in Mathura

AGENCIES / Mathura

The police have arrested four Hindu youth for allegedly chanting Hanuman Chalisa and raising Jai Shri Ram slogans at an Eidgah on Barsana road Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh.

The four persons have been identified as Saurabh, Raghav Mittal, Kanha and Krishna Thakur. The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested them on the charges of trying to disturb peace in the area.

Defending their decision to offer namaz at the Eidgah, the four youths said they were trying to promote communal harmony by doing the reverse of what happened in the Nand Baba Temple.

Mathura SSP Gaurav Grover said that nobody is above the law and if any person tries to create any disturbance will be punished as per the law. He assured that the administration is focussed on maintaining peace in the temple town.

District Magistrate SR Mishra also assured of strict action against anybody trying to break the social fabric in the area.

Speaking to the media, one of the accused said that after Muslim youths offered namaz at the Nand Baba temple, they too decided to promote communal harmony by chanting Hanuman Chalisa and raise Jai Shree Ram at the Eidgah.

Earlier, two Muslim youths had offered namaz at the Nand Baba temple on October 29, following which Police arrested a person identified as Faizal Khan from Delhi. The police booked three others after a video clip showing members of the group offering namaz on the premises of a temple.

The three accused have been identified as Chand Mohammad, Alok Ratan and Neelesh Gupta.