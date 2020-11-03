‘Forcible Occupation’: India Slams Pakistan’s Decision to Grant Provisional Provincial Status to Gilgit-Baltistan
Bihar: Campaigning for 2nd phase of elections end
To restore normalcy, agreements between India and China must be respected : Dr. Jaishankar
GST collection surpasses Rs one lakh crore in October showing trajectory of economic recovery
United States reports record over one lakh COVID-19 cases in single day
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Nov 2020 03:41:10      انڈین آواز

UP: Police arrest 4 Hindu youths for chanting Hanuman Chalisa at Eidgah in Mathura

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / Mathura

The police have arrested four Hindu youth for allegedly chanting Hanuman Chalisa and raising Jai Shri Ram slogans at an Eidgah on Barsana road Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh.

The four persons have been identified as Saurabh, Raghav Mittal, Kanha and Krishna Thakur. The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested them on the charges of trying to disturb peace in the area.

Defending their decision to offer namaz at the Eidgah, the four youths said they were trying to promote communal harmony by doing the reverse of what happened in the Nand Baba Temple.

Mathura SSP Gaurav Grover said that nobody is above the law and if any person tries to create any disturbance will be punished as per the law. He assured that the administration is focussed on maintaining peace in the temple town.

District Magistrate SR Mishra also assured of strict action against anybody trying to break the social fabric in the area.

Speaking to the media, one of the accused said that after Muslim youths offered namaz at the Nand Baba temple, they too decided to promote communal harmony by chanting Hanuman Chalisa and raise Jai Shree Ram at the Eidgah.

Earlier, two Muslim youths had offered namaz at the Nand Baba temple on October 29, following which Police arrested a person identified as Faizal Khan from Delhi. The police booked three others after a video clip showing members of the group offering namaz on the premises of a temple.

The three accused have been identified as Chand Mohammad, Alok Ratan and Neelesh Gupta.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Wrestler Sakshi Malik, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on their greatest career triumphs

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sakshi Malik and Bhaichung Bhutia represent two totally different sports. Wre ...

It is Amazing to face Mumbai Indians again; Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer feels that attitude and intensity has he ...

خبرنامہ

آسٹریا میں ’دہشت گردانہ‘ حملہ، کم از کم پانچ افراد ہلاک، 15 زخمی

یورپی ملک آسٹریا کے دارالحکومت ویانا میں ہونے والے ’دہشت گر ...

امریکی صدارتی انتخابات میں ووٹنگ، نتائج چند روز تک

امریکی صدارتی انتخابات کے سلسلے میں ووٹنگ کا باقاعدہ آغاز ہو ...

برطانیہ میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا لاک ڈاؤن نافذ

برطانیہ کے وزیراعظم بورس جانسن نے ملک میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!