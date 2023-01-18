इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jan 2023 04:54:01      انڈین آواز
UP: PM Modi inaugurates 2nd phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh in Basti

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the second phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 in Basti, Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Modi said, sports tournaments should made a continuous process to better training of players. He said, mindset towars sports is changing in our society, which resulted in best ever performance by India in Olympics and Paralympics.

Prime Minister said that today the youth of the country has immense opportunities in the field of sports and called upon them to use Yoga and millets in their routine and diet chart for getting better health and fitness. He said that new India today is making all efforts to deal will the challenges in the field of sports and government is giving all kind of support to the players and working on the infrastructure of sports.

Mr. Prime Minister said that events like MP Khel MahaKumbh will give new directions to the players in the country. Almost 200 MP are organising this Khel mahakumbh which will benefit a lot to the youths of the country.

Mr. Modi said that today India is making new records in the field of sports, now India’s performance in sports is being discussed across the world and we have to achieve new goals and make new records in sports events.

PM said that today players are getting more opportunities in the country and many events like University games and winter games are being organised. Government is also giving all kind of support to the players.

Prime Minister said that sports is useful for team bonding to became tension free or in personal bonding also.

Talking about the steps taken by State government for promotion of the sports in villages, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that process of constructing playgrounds in all the 58 thousand gram panchayats of the state is underway and in around 34 thousand village panchayats, the land has been acquired already. He said that state government has separately allocated the fund to promote the budding players and sports persons and it is already giving a prize money of 6 crore for winning gold in Olympics.

Saansad Khel Mahakumbh is being organised in Basti by Lok Sabha MP from the constituency, Harish Dwivedi since 2021.

Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 is being organised in two phases. The first phase was organised from 10th to 16th December, 2022 and the second phase of the Khel Mahakumbh will be organised from today to 28th January, 2023.

The Khel Mahakumbh organises diverse competitions in both indoor and outdoor sports like wrestling, kabaddi, kho kho, basketball, football, hockey, volleyball, handball, chess, carrom, badminton, table tennis etc. Apart from these, competitions in essay writing, painting, rangoli making etc are also organised during the Khel Mahakumbh.

The Khel Mahakumbh is a novel initiative that provides opportunity and platform to the youth of District Basti and neighbouring areas to showcase their sporting talent and motivates them to take sport as a career option. It also endeavours to inculcate the spirit of discipline, teamwork, healthy competition, self-confidence and nationalism among the youth of the region.

