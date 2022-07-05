UP: Mega plantation 3-day drive to start today; CM Yogi to plant sapling in Chitrakoot

AMN

In Uttar Pradesh, a mega plantation drive will start today. A total of 25 crore saplings will be planted during the 3-day drive. Another part of the drive will be held on independence day when 10 crore saplings will be planted on August 15. The state has set a target of plantation of 35 crore saplings this year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will plant a sapling in Karvi Range in Chitrakoot while governor Anandiben Patel and minister of state for forests KP Malik, will plant a sapling at Kukrail forest in Lucknow. The state’s ministers and MPs will participate in the drive and plant a sapling in each of the 75 districts. The state has divided this year’s plantation drive into four parts beginning today when a total of 25-crore saplings will be planted. Another 5 crore plants, 2.5 crores on each day, will be planted on July 6 and July 7. On August 15, the state will plant 5 crores more saplings to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav under which 75 saplings will especially be planted in each Gram panchayat.