UP: Massive Protests over Dalit student death

In yet another case of caste-based violence, a Dalit in Auraiya district, UP was allegedly beaten to death by his teacher for a spelling mistake on a test.

This incident triggered massive protests in the area and locals were seen setting ablaze police vehicles in demand of justice. The accused is reportedly absconding, but the police are on a hunt for the teacher.

BSP President Mayawati condemned the incident and urged UP government to take immediate action against the teacher.

The boy, who was a student at a school in Achalda area in the district, was admitted to the Saifai Medical College Hospital around a fortnight back with alleged serious injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday. The student’s family members said that his social science teacher, identified as Ashwini Singh, thrashed him after he failed to write the correct answer to a question in his class test. The student had fainted in class and was rushed to the hospital after that.

The accused teacher, who was absconding, had been suspended. A case was lodged against the teacher by the police.

The death of the student triggered tension in the area. A large number of people came out on the streets and pelted stones at the vehicles and blocked traffic on the main road. The mob also set fire to several vehicles and attacked the police who had reached there to control the situation.

Police officials on Tuesday claimed that the postmortem report of the student did not mention any external injury marks on his body. ‘

”The student had a history of kidney ailment and he had been receiving treatment for the past two years,” said a senior police official in Auraiya. The autopsy said that the cause of death was ‘septicemia’.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that it was shameful that the police failed to nab the teacher even a fortnight after the incident.