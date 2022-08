AMN

In Uttar Pradesh, Janmashtami, the festival of Lord Krishna’s birth is being celebrated with religious fervor. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Mathura and took the blessings of Lord Krishna. The Chief Minister also inaugurated many facilities for tourists and devotees in the holy City. Lakhs of devotees have thronged Krishna Janam Bhoomi for Janmashtami celebrations. Many foreign nationals attended the celebration.