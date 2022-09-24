Saturday, September 24, 2022
UP: Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauricase hearing to start in district court of Varanasi today

In Uttar Pradesh, the hearing in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case will start today in the district court of Varanasi. This will be first hearing after the court ruled on September 12, that a plea by five Hindu women to pray year-long at a shrine inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, next to the famous Kashi Viswanath temple, is legally valid. The Muslim petitioners have now filed an application seeking 8 weeks to prepare for the case before it is heard further.

