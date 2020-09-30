All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted
Unlock 5 new guidelines for opening up of more activities outside containment zones
Hathras girl not died but killed by system: Sonia Gandhi
Outrage over ‘forced cremation’ of UP gangrape victim
Trump & Joe Biden begin first presidential debate
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Oct 2020 12:14:33      انڈین آواز

UP govt constitutes SIT to probe Hathras rape case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh government has set up a three-member SIT to investigate the Hathras rape incident. The SIT will be headed by state home secretary Bhagwan Swarup, and will have DIG Chandraprakash and PAC Sena Nayak Mrs Poonam as members. The team has to submit a report within seven days. All the four accused in this matter have been arrested by the police and the trial of the case will take place in fast track court.

Meanwhile, State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the father of the deceased girl this evening. Her father asked for harshest penalty against the accused. He assured him that most stringent action shall be taken against the accused and all possible help shall be provided to the family of the deceased.

The State government also announced government job for one member of the family of deceased girl along with a house in Hathras city. A total of 25 lakh rupees will be given to the family of the victim as ex-gratia.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Chief Minister and asked him to take strictest action against the culprits in this case.

Meanwhile, UP Police rebutted the allegations that last rites of the deceased girl were performed without the consent of the family.

The victim was allegedly gang-raped in a village under Chandpa police station in Hathras district on September 14. She was initially rushed to Hospital in Aligarh, but was shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after her condition deteriorated. She kept fighting for her life for 15 days, but finally succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

SAI’s new logo signifies its contribution in promoting excellence in sport: Rijiju

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju launched new logo of the Sports Authority ...

Football: Preparing squad for FIFA U-17 women World Cup, with a different style: Coach Thomas Dennerby

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Indian U-17 Women's National Team head coach Thomas Dennerby says that he is ...

Indian Women’s Football Journey has just started: Coach Maymol Rocky

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Exuding confidence about the future of Women’s Football in the country, nat ...

خبرنامہ

کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح کا انتقال

خلیجی عرب ریاست کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح الاحمد الصباح اکانوے ب ...

اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وقت کی اہم ضرورت :وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وق ...

ہانگ کانگ میں سرکردہ جمہوریت نواز رہنما کی گرفتاری، چند گھنٹوں بعد رہائی

WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!