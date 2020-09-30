UP govt constitutes SIT to probe Hathras rape case





AMN / LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh government has set up a three-member SIT to investigate the Hathras rape incident. The SIT will be headed by state home secretary Bhagwan Swarup, and will have DIG Chandraprakash and PAC Sena Nayak Mrs Poonam as members. The team has to submit a report within seven days. All the four accused in this matter have been arrested by the police and the trial of the case will take place in fast track court.

Meanwhile, State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the father of the deceased girl this evening. Her father asked for harshest penalty against the accused. He assured him that most stringent action shall be taken against the accused and all possible help shall be provided to the family of the deceased.

The State government also announced government job for one member of the family of deceased girl along with a house in Hathras city. A total of 25 lakh rupees will be given to the family of the victim as ex-gratia.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Chief Minister and asked him to take strictest action against the culprits in this case.

Meanwhile, UP Police rebutted the allegations that last rites of the deceased girl were performed without the consent of the family.

The victim was allegedly gang-raped in a village under Chandpa police station in Hathras district on September 14. She was initially rushed to Hospital in Aligarh, but was shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after her condition deteriorated. She kept fighting for her life for 15 days, but finally succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.