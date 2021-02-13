UP Govt begins training for ‘paperless’ Assembly Session

AMN
UP government is all set for paperless proceedings of state legislature and to present paperless budget during upcoming session of state legislature from 18th of this month.
The legislature administration yesterday started three days training of members for paperless proceedings of house and to provide technical knowledge of iPad. During the training, the initial knowledge of the iPad is being given to all the members for paperless work.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna told that the training program of all the members of the Legislature – Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad for paperless conduct of Legislature proceedings and smooth working on iPad has been started. Under the training program 6 training sessions of three hours each will be carried out till sunday.
First to 5th training sessions have been set for the members of the Legislative Assembly and the sixth session has been schedule for the members of the Legislative Council. He said In accordance with the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state Legislative Assembly likewise union government will present a paper-less budget this time.
The Chief Minister has already made the tablets available to all the ministers and now tablets are being provided to all the members of both the houses.