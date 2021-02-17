UP: COVID-19 infection on decline in state; only 105 new cases detected

AMN / LUCKNOW
COVID-19 infection is sharply decreasing and number of fresh cases have also declined in Uttar Pradesh. No new case of COVID-19 was found in 32 districts yesterday.
During the last 24 hours only 105 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in state and during the same period 217 patients were discharged. As of now more than 5 lakh 90 thousand people infected with COVID-19 have got recovered and discharged in state and recovery rate has gone beyond 98 percent. Presently there are 2,853 active of corona out of which 689 are in home isolation. E- sanjeevani portal proved very useful and as of now more than 5 lakh 18 thousand patients have got medical consultation through it.
According to health department vaccination is going according to union guidelines and on Thursday frontline workers will be given dose. Covid Vaccination for people above 50 years of age will start from next month.