इंडियन आवाज़     13 Apr 2023 06:38:38      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

UP Covid-19: CM Yogi asks officials to pay extra attention to 6 major cities

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to pay extra attention to the 6 cities where the cases of corona infection can rise rapidly. In the state capital Lucknow, directions have been issued for the compulsory wearing of masks at offices, marriage functions, and other closed crowded areas.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting yesterday to review the situation of covid in the state. He said that there is no need to panic. Currently, the positivity rate in the state is 0.65% and the total number of patients daily today are 1791. He asked officials 6 to pay special attention to 6 cities including Lucknow, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Varanasi.

Meanwhile, the district Magistrate of Lucknow has issued an order for the compulsory wearing of masks at all offices in the city.

Masks will also be compulsory at hospitals and other closed crowded areas like marriage functions, malls, airports, railway stations, bus stations, and cafeterias. The order asks about strict adherence to covid protocol in public places. Parents have been advised not to send their wards to school if they are having fever and other symptoms. Schools have also been advised to strictly follow the guidelines and physical distancing among students

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اسرائیل نے ماہ رمضان میں غیر مسلموں کا مسجد اقصیٰ میں داخلہ روک دیا

FILE PHOTO  ویب ڈیسک —  اسرائیل نے منگل کے روز کشیدہ صورت حا ل ...

شعبہ اسلامک اسٹڈیز میں بزم طلبہ کی جانب سے افطار پارٹی کا اہتمام

رمضان المبارک عالم انسانیت کے لیے باعثِ رحمت:پروفیسر اقتدار ...

Mahindra & Mahindra: معمر ترین ارب پتی مہندرا گروپ کے سابق چیئرمین کیشب مہندرا انتقال کر گئے

ملک کے معمر ترین ارب پتی مہندرا گروپ کے سابق چیئرمین کیشب مہن ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart