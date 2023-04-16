इंडियन आवाज़     16 Apr 2023 11:20:25      انڈین آواز
UP: CM Yogi reviews Law and order situation after killing of Atiq Ahmad

AMN / LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today reviewed the law and order situation in the state with the senior police and administrative officials here after the murder of gangster turn politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother on Saturday night in Prayagraj.

Senior police officials including DGP and special DG law and order apprised Chief Minister about the latest development in the case. All three accused arrested for the murder of Atiq and his brother were produced before the court today. They were sent into police custody for 14 days by the court. Law and order situation continues to remain stable in state and there is no report of any untoward incident. Meanwhile, postmortem of Atiq and his brother Ashraf was conducted by a panel of doctors and videography was also conducted by the administration. Their bodies have been handed over to family members for the last rites.

Police is keeping extra vigil in the sensitive areas of the state and intense checking of vehicles is going on. Heavy police force has been deployed in chakia, beniganj, dhumnganj areas of Prayagraj along with the other areas where Atiq Ahmed had its support base. Internet service in Prayagraj district has been stopped and section 144 has been imposed.

