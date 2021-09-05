UP: CM Yogi kicks off sanitation and cleanliness campaign in Gorakhpur

By A Correspondent

Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has started a sanitation and cleanliness campaign in Gorakhpur today. This campaign has been started in wake of the spread of communicable diseases in the rainy season and will be carried out across the state in which fogging and Swachhta will be aimed at. Noteworthy is several districts are in grip of communicable disease and fever in the state.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us mantra of Swachhata. He said we all are healthy due to the efforts and work of sanitation workers and these workers should be honoured and felicitated. He said that if one remains neat and clean he will avoid several diseases and save money.

Mr Yogi alleged that earlier government in state did not pay any heed towards cleanliness and problems in state specially in Uttar Pradesh. He said the government is carrying out rescue and relief work at war footage against floods in eastern parts of the state. People are being given all possible help including ration and other material. He said rain for the last 15 days in this region has caused floods in rivers. He said Nagar Nigam, Development Authority and Public Work Department- PWD have been asked to work in coordination for clearing water from low-lying areas. He said the government has already done preparations accordingly ahead of the flood situation.

Chief Minister congratulating teachers on Shikshak Diwas said anybody who educates society is teacher and cleanliness drive in form of Shikshak Diwas be carried out. He appealed to people to use potable neat and clean water yo avoid diseases.