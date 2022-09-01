FreeCurrencyRates.com

UP: CM Yogi conducts ariel survey of flood affected areas

Published On:

AMN / LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday conducted Ariel survey of Ghazipur and Varanasi districts.

More than 1100 villages along with the major rivers are affected from flood. Many districts are facing flood-like situation despite the state receiving below average rainfall this year.

Chief Minister visited flood victims and reviewed the rescue and relief operations in Gazipur and Varanasi districts. Chief Minister said that rainfall is less than average in state and this flood situation is caused by heavy rain in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and release of water in the major rivers of state. Maintaining that the double-engine government will spare no efforts in protecting and providing relief to people, Yogi Adityanath said that The government is not only working to protect people from floods, but also working to provide relief to suffering farmers due to less rainfall.

The government is focusing on measures to boost production of oilseeds and pulses as well as is providing vegetable seeds to small and marginal farmers. He added that the government will distribute free minikits of ‘toria’ and mustard seeds to the farmers in view of less rainfall in the state.

