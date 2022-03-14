FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Mar 2022 01:36:58      انڈین آواز

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets President, PM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Yogi Adityanath today also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. It is his first visit to the national capital after achieving a massive victory in the recently held assembly polls in the state.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Mr Adityanath on the historic victory of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. In a tweet, Mr Modi said that in the last 5 years, he has worked tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people in the State. Mr Modi expressed confidence that in the years to come, Yogi Adityanath will take the State to the greater heights of development.

Mr Adityanath also met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal, BJP Chief J P Nadda and BJP General Secretary ( Organisation) B L Santhosh in New Delhi during his visit. The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly, While its two allies Apna Dal (Soneylal) won 12 seats and Nishad party secured six seats in the assembly polls.

He also met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

BOXING: BFI names 5- member women’s squad for Asian Games

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, March 14: Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian ...

Five Indian youth women clinch  gold at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal  Singh Bedi  It turned out to  be a golden Monday for Indian women pugilists as five of them- ...

Indian boxers win  six gold medals at  Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  It rained gold for India as six Junior boxers,- Vini, Yakshika , Vidhi, Nikita Chand, S ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart