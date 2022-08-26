FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Aug 2022 07:13:01      انڈین آواز

UP: CM Yogi expresses grief over fire in building in Moradabad

Leave a comment
Published On: By

At least five people lost their lives after fire broke out in a multistory building in Moradabad

AMN / WEB DESK

At least five people lost their lives after fire broke out in a multii-storey building in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh yesterday. DM Moradabad, Shailendra Kumar Singh said that people of the same family were residing in the building. Seven other persons stuck in the building were rescued. Fire has been doused and probe is being conducted to ascertain the reason of the fire. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and asked the officials to provide every possible help to the injured.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

First Khelo India Women’s Judo Tournament starts from 27th August

AMN/ WEB DESK The first Khelo India Women’s Judo Tournament will start from 27 of this month. The tournam ...

HS Prannoy defeats Lakshya Sen to enter quarter-finals of BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo

AMn/ WEB DESK HS Prannoy defeated Lakshya Sen in Badminton by 21-17, 21-16, 21-17 entered into the quarter- ...

Durand cup: the matches between East Bengal vs Rajasthan United end in a draw

AMN/ WEB DESK The match between East Bengal and Rajasthan United in Durand Cup ended in a draw at Kishore B ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart