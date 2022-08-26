UP: CM Yogi expresses grief over fire in building in Moradabad

At least five people lost their lives after fire broke out in a multistory building in Moradabad

AMN / WEB DESK

At least five people lost their lives after fire broke out in a multii-storey building in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh yesterday. DM Moradabad, Shailendra Kumar Singh said that people of the same family were residing in the building. Seven other persons stuck in the building were rescued. Fire has been doused and probe is being conducted to ascertain the reason of the fire. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and asked the officials to provide every possible help to the injured.