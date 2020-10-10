UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks party workers not to pay heed to ‘misinformation’

AMN / LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister and Senior BJP Leader Yogi Adityanath has said that his government strives for development and asked party workers to beware of the divisive politics being played by the Opposition. He concluded a marathon seven-day virtual interaction with the party workers today in view of the by-polls on seven Assembly seats on 3rd of November.

He said that development will be the only plank of the party for the by-polls and even in all the coming polls. He discounted all the negativity being spread by the Opposition and asked party workers to not to pay heed to the misinformation and malicious campaign unleashed by the Opposition and stick to the agenda of the development.

Yogi said that those forces who divided the country are now trying to divide Uttar Pradesh on caste and community lines, since they have DNA of division.