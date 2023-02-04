UP CM inaugurates VFS Global Visa Application Center in Lucknow

AMN

The residents of Uttar Pradesh will no longer need to go to Delhi to apply for visas. People of state will get a simple process to apply for visas for 10 countries in Lucknow from 9th February 2023. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this during the inauguration of the VFS Global Visa Application Center in Lucknow on Saturday.

Yogi informed that the visa applications from many countries including Australia, Czech Republic, Portugal, Switzerland, Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, Germany will be accepted here. This Visa Application Center has the capacity to handle over 1.20 lakh visa applications per annum”, Shri Yogi added. Public of the state will get a lot of relief from the start of this visa center.