India’s 2 Covid-19 vaccines are under human clinical trials
Bangladesh bans free internet services for Social media
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust proposes ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for Ram Temple construction
Election Commission seeks parties’ views on poll campaign in during pandemic
High level central team to visit Bihar to review Covid-19 situation
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2020 11:39:19      انڈین آواز

UP: CM asks to hold regular meeting of DMs, SPs, CMOs to control COVID-19

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed for regular meetings of district magistrates, district police heads, chief medical officers and Municipal Corporation officers including others to control the infection of Covid-19.

He said that Corona infection can be contained by making effective work plan.

The Chief Minister was reviewing a high level meeting on Covid 19 situation here today.

The Chief Minister said that by door to door medical survey, contact tracing , effective surveillance and more Rapid Antigen testing, the Covid death rate can be decreased effectively.

After getting 2,250 new cases ,the total number of Corona cases in a state has reached 50,351.

Additional chief secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad while addressing media at Lucknow today said that there are 18,256 active cases in state.

He said that 29,845 patient have got cured and discharged from hospitals and 1,146 patients lost their life due to Covid19.

392 new cases were detected in Lucknow district during the last 24 hours.

In Kanpur Nagar district 168 new cases were found followed by 125 in GautamBudh Nagar, 104 in Jhansi and 100 Prayagraj.

Meanwhile Additional Chief secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said that restrictions in wake of Covid 19 are being strictly followed and as of now 1,21, 948 FIRs have been lodged booking 2,78, 209 people under section 188 in state since start of lockdown.

63,832 vehicles have been seized for violating the restriction rules.

…………….

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Kapil Dev’s advice helped me decide my post retirement plans: Rahul Dravid

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former captain Rahul Dravid has disclosed that it was all-rounder Kapil Dev's ...

NRAI Announces Dates of National Camp for Olympic Core Group Shooters

Harpal Singh Bedi National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has decided to hold Camp for the 34 Olympic C ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

UK bans its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese Huawei

WEB DESK The UK has banned its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese telecom company Huawei. Th ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!