UP buses not to operate at night on fog-affected routes till Jan 15

AMN

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will not ply its buses between 8 PM and 8 AM on fog-affected routes till January 15. The decision has been taken due to the rise in fog-related accidents.

AIR correspondent reports, in the last few days, a number of accidents have occurred across the state after which the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has come up with this idea.

In its order, the UPSRTC has instructed its regional and assistant regional managers to camp at the bus stations between 8 PM to 12 PM to assess the weather conditions. In case of reduced visibility, the buses will be parked at the bus station or nearest petrol pump and toll plaza. The buses will resume their journey only after the visibility improves. Online ticket booking has also been cancelled for a month.