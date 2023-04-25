UP Board 10th,12th Result 2023 Declared

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Apr 2023 06:15:05      انڈین آواز
Priyanshi Soni from Sitapur district has topped the class 10 exam, while Shubh Chapra from Mahoba topped the class 12 exam.

89.78% Clear High School, 75.52% Pass Inter Exam, Check Link

AMN / LUCKNOW

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023. The UP Board High School exam results show a pass percentage of 89.78 percent, while 75.52 percent passed in inter or class 12 exams. UP Board Class 10, 12 Result is now available on the official websites of Board at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Additionally, students can access their UP Class 10th Result 2023 and UP 12th Result 2023 on DigiLocker. To obtain their UP Board Result 2023, candidates must create a login account on DigiLocker.

Priyanshi Soni from Sitapur district has topped the class 10 exam, while Shubh Chapra from Mahoba topped the class 12 exam.

This year, more than 58 lakh students registered for the UP Board examinations, with 31.2 lakh for Class 10 and 27.5 lakh for Class 12. There was an increase of over 6 lakh students registered for the UP Board Exams 2023.

The Chief Minister congratulated the students and announced that those who secure the top 10 positions at the state and district levels will be honored by the state government at the district level.

“Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and teachers who have passed the 10th and 12th class examination of the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh! All of you are the pillars of the golden future of ‘New Uttar Pradesh’. With the grace of Maa Saraswati, you all have a bright future, this is my wish,” said UP CM in a tweet.

“In the 10th and 12th board exams, the students who get the top 10 positions at the state level and the students who get the top 10 positions at the district level will be honored by the state government,” CM Yogi added.

