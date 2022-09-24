UP Assembly reserves the day today for women legislators

AMN

In Uttar Pradesh, monsoon session of the legislative assembly is going on today and only women legislators are speaking and raising their issues in both the House. The whole day is reserved for women members to raise women-centric issues, which is happening for the first time in the history of the UP assembly.

The decision to reserve today for women members was taken at the meeting of the business advisory committee of the House on September 19. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also present in the House to listen to the issues that the women members are raising.

Ahead of this historic moment Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had written a letter to all women legislatures and told them about initiatives taken by the government under the mission Shakti scheme.