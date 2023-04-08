इंडियन आवाज़     08 Apr 2023 10:26:11      انڈین آواز
UP: Amit Shah unveils various development projects amounting to over Rs 5,000 crore

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 234 development projects worth 5,196 crore rupees in Azamgarh and Kaushambi districts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Of the total projects, 117 development works worth 4,583 crore rupees are in Azamgarh and 117 development projects worth around 613 crore rupees in Kaushambi.

In Azamgarh, the Minister laid the foundation stone of the Hariharpur Sangeet Mahavidyalaya at Namdarpur.

In Kaushambi apart from unveiling the projects, Mr. Shah also inaugurated the Kaushambi Mahotsav and felicitated the winners of “Sansad Khel Spardha”. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Brijesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Home Minister said that as per the vision of PM Narendra Modi, MPs are organising Sansad Khel Mahotsav in their constituencies. These Khel Mahotsavs have given platforms to young players to showcase their talent.

Mr. Shah said Uttar Pradesh is on the path of development under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. He added that PM Narendra Modi has ensured that benefits of big government schemes reach the grass root level. More than 46 lakh people got houses in UP under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. More than 10 lakh street vendors have benefited from the Swanidhi scheme. At the same time, the work of giving 52 thousand crore rupees to 2.5 crore farmers was also done.

Home Minister said that in every election from 2014 to 2021, people of Uttar Pradesh have supported BJP.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is continuously on the path of development. On one hand, 80 crore people are getting free food grains for the last 3 years in India, on the other, there is a shortage of bread in Pakistan.

Amit Shah was on a day-long visit to Uttar Pradesh.

