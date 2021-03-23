UP: All schools from class 1st-8th closed till 31st March

AMN / LUCKNOW

All schools from class 1 to 8 in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed from 24th to 31st March as states is witnessing a surge in the number of new covid cases.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the covid scenario in state with senior ministers and other officials yesterday.

States is witnessing a surge in the number of new covid cases. AIR Lucknow correspondent reports that those schools where exams are not being conducted, will be closed from 25th March to 31st March. Strict covid protocol will be followed at those schools where examinations are still going on.

Chief minister ordered that No public function can be organised and no procession can be carried out without the prior permission of Administration. He also directed to depute dedicated nodal Officer at ward level in urban areas and village panchayat level at rural areas to monitor the covid situation. These measures are being taken in the wake of growing cases as well as fear of spread of the infection due to gathering of people in festivals, panchayat elections and from those who are coming from other states. First time after 16th January more than 500 new covid patients were found in the state yesterday.