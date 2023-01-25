UP: 3 killed many trapped as 5-storey building collapses in Lucknow

लखनऊ के वजीर हसन रोड पर एक बिल्डिंग ढही। ऊपर के फ्लोर पर मौजूद लोगों को निकाला जा रहा है। घटनास्थल पर मलबा हटाने का कार्य लगातार जारी।

AMN

Three people were killed while several are feared trapped as a residential building collapsed on Wazir Hasan Road in Lucknow Tuesday evening. NDRF and SDRF teams along with local administration are conducting the rescue operation.



Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak visited the spot. He said a few people who were trapped under the debris were rescued and taken to hospital. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to intensify the rescue work and provide every possible help to the injured. A team of doctors is ready at civil hospital for any emergency.

Around 30 people were feared trapped and the NDRF was trying to save them, said Piyush Mordia, joint commissioner of police.

Dog squads, drill machines, cutters JCBs and teams of SDRF and the state police continue the rescue operation.