UP: 26 killed as tractor-trolley falls into pond in Kanpur

AMN / WEB DESK

In an other road accident, at least 26 people have died and 16 were seriously injured in an accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district on Saturday. The victims were returning home from a visit to the Chandrika Devi temple in a tractor trolley that fell into a pond in the Ghatampur area. The death count may increase, officials said.

District Magistrate, Kanpur, Vishak G. told media that 24 bodies had been taken out from the pond while two persons died while receiving treatment.

The injured were rushed to a community health centre (CHC) in Bheetergaon in ambulances arranged by police, district officials said, adding that more than a dozen people were declared dead at the facility.

SP Kanpur outer Tej Swaroop Singh said all the devotees were residents of Kortha village.

“They had gone to Chandrika Devi temple for darshan. On the way back the tractor trolley overturned and fell into a pond,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic incident and announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the families of the deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap took place in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones and prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected,” Mr. Modi said on Twitter.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he was deeply pained by the loss of life in the accident. He is monitoring the relief and rescue operations, and has directed the Minister of Medium Small and Micro Enterprises Rakesh Sachan and Minister of State for Science and Technology Ajit Pal to expedite relief work by visiting the spot. People should use the tractor trolley only for agricultural works and freight transportation, never to transport passengers, the government appealed.

“The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching. The District Magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured,” Mr. Adityanath said.