Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP: 22 killed in rain-related incidents; CM Yogi announces ₹4 lakh ex gratia

Apr 11, 2025
UP: 22 killed in rain-related incidents; CM Yogi announces ₹4 lakh ex gratia

At least 22 people, including five women, lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh yesterday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced 4 lakh rupees ex gratia to the family of the deceased. He also instructed officials to promptly conduct a survey to assess the damage caused to life and crops due to the heavy rain and thunderstorm that lashed the state between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. According to the relief commissioner’s office, 13 died after being hit by lightning, while the rest perished due to injuries after walls or ceilings collapsed on them due to heavy winds. A government spokesperson said that rain was recorded in 36 districts, while deaths were reported from 11 districts, including Kanpur Dehat, Fatehpur, Firozabad, Kannauj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sitapur, Siddharthnagar, Azamgarh, Amethi, Barabanki and Ballia. The CM directed all district magistrates, SDMs and tehsildars to visit the affected areas immediately and carry out a detailed survey. The results of this survey should be submitted to the relevant department so that compensation can be disbursed directly to the farmers’ accounts within 24 hours. He also directed officials to ensure the safe storage of wheat at procurement centres and mandis.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms, lightning & strong winds across northwest India

Apr 11, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Thiruvananthapuram airport suspends flights for Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple’s Arattu procession

Apr 11, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: 58 killed as lightening, rain create havoc in state

Apr 11, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan Begins Mass Deportation of Afghan Refugees—11,000 Sent Back Since April 1

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK, Japan voice strong opposition to trade war amid U.S. tariffs

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU Halts Countermeasures for 90 Days After Trump Suspends Tariffs

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US to hold direct nuclear talks with Iran

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!