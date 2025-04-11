UP: 22 killed in rain-related incidents; CM Yogi announces ₹4 lakh ex gratia

At least 22 people, including five women, lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh yesterday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced 4 lakh rupees ex gratia to the family of the deceased. He also instructed officials to promptly conduct a survey to assess the damage caused to life and crops due to the heavy rain and thunderstorm that lashed the state between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. According to the relief commissioner’s office, 13 died after being hit by lightning, while the rest perished due to injuries after walls or ceilings collapsed on them due to heavy winds. A government spokesperson said that rain was recorded in 36 districts, while deaths were reported from 11 districts, including Kanpur Dehat, Fatehpur, Firozabad, Kannauj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sitapur, Siddharthnagar, Azamgarh, Amethi, Barabanki and Ballia. The CM directed all district magistrates, SDMs and tehsildars to visit the affected areas immediately and carry out a detailed survey. The results of this survey should be submitted to the relevant department so that compensation can be disbursed directly to the farmers’ accounts within 24 hours. He also directed officials to ensure the safe storage of wheat at procurement centres and mandis.

