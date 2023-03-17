UP: 10 killed as cold storage roof collapsed in Sambhal

AMN / WEB DESK

The death toll in the Sambhal roof collapse incident in Uttar Pradesh has reached 10. Rescue and relief operation are underway at the site in Chandausi area of the district where the roof of a cold storage collapsed suddenly yesterday afternoon.

The Animal Husbandry Minister of state Dharampal Singh has said that action will be taken against those responsible for the incident. The district horticulture officer of Sambhal has already been suspended in the incident.

The minister said that action will also be taken against the owner of cold storage. A total of 21 people have been rescued so far from the site of the accident.

State government has announced ex-gratia of two lakh rupees to the family of deceased and 50 thousand rupees to the injured person.