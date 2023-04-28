UNSC unanimously condemns ban by Taliban on Afghan women working for United Nations in Afghanistan

WEB DESK

The UN Security Council (UNSC) yesterday unanimously condemned a ban by the Taliban on Afghan women working for the United Nations in Afghanistan. UNSC called on Taliban leaders to swiftly reverse a crackdown on the rights of women and girls. The resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates and Japan describes the ban as unprecedented in the history of the United Nations. It said that the ban undermines human rights and humanitarian principles. The resolution also asserts the indispensable role of women in Afghan society.

UAE’s ambassador to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh said, more than 90 countries from across the globe co-sponsored the resolution. She said that global support makes our fundamental message today even more significant, that the world will not sit by silently as women in Afghanistan are erased from society. The UNSC vote came days before a planned international meeting regarding Afghanistan, in Doha on 1st and 2nd of May.