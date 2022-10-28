FreeCurrencyRates.com

UNSC: Russia demands international investigation in US military-biological activities in Ukraine

WEB DESK

Russia has filed a complaint with the UN Security Council, demanding an international investigation into the United States “military-biological activities” in Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Russian Federation was left with no choice but to file a complaint with the Chairman of the UN Security Council. It said the complaint was filed with a draft resolution to the Security Council. The Russian Foreign Ministry said, during the course of the special military operation in Ukraine evidence and material were obtained throwing light on the true nature of the US military-biological activities on Ukrainian territory.

Shortly after the start of the Ukraine offensive, Russia accused the US of funding research into the development of biological weapons to establish a mechanism for the stealthy spread of deadly pathogens. The United States and Ukraine, however, denied the existence of any laboratory to produce biological weapons in the country.

