UNSC: India highlights food, energy security challenges emanating from Ukraine conflict

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has highlighted the food and energy security challenges emanating from the Ukraine conflict saying the conflict is having a destabilizing effect with broader regional and global implications.

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, India’s Permanent Representative to UN, T S Tirumurti said the oil prices are skyrocketing, there is a shortage of food grains and fertilizers and this has had a disproportionate impact on the Global South and developing countries.

He said the food security challenges emanating from the conflict requires us to respond by going beyond constraints that bind us presently. Mr. Tirumurti added that energy security is equally a serious concern and needs to be addressed through cooperative efforts.

He said, New Delhi has strongly condemned the killing of civilians in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation. He added that India remains on the side of peace and believes that there will be no winning side in this conflict and diplomacy will be a lasting casualty.

The Permanent Representative to UN said, New Delhi has been sending humanitarian supplies to Ukraine which include medicines and essential relief materials. He expressed hope that the international community will continue to respond positively to evolving humanitarian requirements.

