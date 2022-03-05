FreeCurrencyRates.com

UNSC expresses alarm at prospect of nuclear incident in Ukraine

India reiterates to resolve differences through dialogue

AMN / WEB DESK

United Nations Security Council members expressed alarm at the prospect of a nuclear incident in Ukraine, at an emergency meeting yesterday. The meeting convened hours after a training building at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caught fire, as Russians moved in on the facility and seized control of it. The International Atomic Energy Agency chief told the Council that no reactors had been damaged.

During his remarks, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations AmbassadorT.S. Tirumurti reiterated India’s position calling for a resolution of differences through dialogue and respect for the U.N. Charter and sovereignty of nations.

Meanwhile, The United Nations Security Council will also meet Monday to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. The French and Mexican missions to the UN are seeking the Council’s approval of a resolution calling for unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine.

