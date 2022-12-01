FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Dec 2022 11:49:48      انڈین آواز

Unnati Hooda in quarter-finals of Badminton Asia Junior Championships

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Unnati Hooda


Harpal Singh Bedi

On a day of mixed fortunes for the Indian shuttlers , top seed Unnati Hooda stormed into the U-17 girls quarter-finals while her two other compatriots crashed out of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Thursday.

The Odisha Open champion thrashed Thailand’s Nutchavee Sittiteeranan  21-11, 21-19 in the Last-16 match.  The top seed clinched the first set easily but was pushed hard in the second. The Indian, however, kept her calm even when the game was poised at 18-18 and displayed her brilliance to wrap up the set as well as match comfortably in her favour eventually. 
She will now take on South Korea’s Min Ji Kim in the quarter-finals tomorrow. In the other U-17 pre-quarterfinals, Anmol Kharb and Dhruv Negi suffered defeats. 
Anmol put up a strong challenge against Malaysia’s Dania Sofea in the women’s singles before going down fighting 17-21, 21-19, 13-21 in a close game. In the boy’s section Fifth seeded Dhruv lost to Indonesia’s Ryan Widyanto 16-21, 13-21. 
Besides Unnati, India’s two doubles pairs also emerged victorious to progress into the U-17 pre-quarterfinals.

Boys’ doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat took just 20 minutes to outclass their Indonesian rivals , Daniswara Mahrizal and Andre Mukuan,  21-12, 21-10 . 
Whereas, mixed doubles combination of Arul Ravi and Srinidhi Narayanan notched up an easy 21-14, 21-17 win over Thailand’s Rachprung Akat and Hathaithip Mijad.

Women’s doubles pairs of Navya Kanderi and Rakshitha Ramraj, and Vennala Kalagotla and Shriyanshi Valishetty suffered defeats in the round-of-32 along with boy’s doubles pair of Divyam Arora and Mayank Arora.

Meanwhile, the pair of Tanvi Andluri and Durga Kandrapu entered the Last-16 in the U-15 girls doubles category after beating Sunisa Lekjula and Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul of Thailand by 21-18, 22-20.
Boy’s doubles duo of Bjorn Jaison and Aathish Sreenivas PV also registered their second win of the tournament as they went past Thai pair of Thanik Foo and Woranan Saengvanich with 18-21, 21-10, 21-16 scores in the U-15 round-of-32 match.

Mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Negi and Siddhi Rawat lost their Last-32 match.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

TRAI starts consultations to put in place a mechanism to display name of caller on mobile

SUDHIR KUMAR / AMN Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started consultations to put in place a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart