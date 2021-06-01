Bangladesh extends land border closure with India till June 14
World leaders call for more action and inclusion of all countries for cleaner, greener planet
West Bengal CS retires amidst row with Centre, Mamata appoints him as special advisor
New study says Corona virus was created by Chinese Scientist in Wuhan Lab
इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jun 2021 12:12:07      انڈین آواز

Unlock process to begin today in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh

AMN

The unlock process of Corona curfew will start in a phased manner from today across 61 districts of Uttar Pradesh. State government had yesterday decided to lift the covid curfew with certain guidelines but weekend covid curfew will continue to remain throughout the state. The covid curfew will continue in 14 districts that have more than 600 active cases.

In the remaining 61 districts, shops will be allowed to open with strict safety protocols from 7 am to 7 pm. Night curfew will continue in the whole state. Yesterday Sonbhadra, Deoria, Baghpat, Prayagraj, Bijnore and Moradabad were added to the earlier list due to the declining number of active cases in these districts. However, there are 14 districts where no relaxation has been permitted by the government.

These are Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Jaunpur and Ghazipur. The Chief Minister said that if cases rise above 600 in any district the relaxation in corona curfew will end automatically.

After nearly two months of lock-down, Madhya Pradesh is being unlocked from today. The state government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for ‘unlock’, allowing the reopening of shops of essential items from today. The government has approved a phase-wise unlocking of the corona curfew restrictions.

The Corona curfew will continue in the entire state from 10 pm on Saturday night to 6 am on Monday. Night curfew will also remain in force from 10 pm to 6 am every day. There will be a ban on all social, political and religious events in the entire state. Sports, entertainment, educational, cultural activities, cinema halls, shopping malls and auditoriums will also be closed.

Addressing the people of the state yesterday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that the Corona curfew will continue till June 15. He said that we will follow the mantra of prosperity with security in the state. Meanwhile, the number of people attending a marriage ceremony is capped at 20 from both sides.

A maximum number of 10 people can participate in a funeral procession. Government offices, except those involved in essential activities, will be allowed to run in the presence of 50 per cent of employees and 100 per cent of officers.

SPORTS

Sanjeet clinches gold for India at Asian Boxing Championships

WEB DESK Indian heavyweight boxer Sanjeet defeated Olympic silver-medallist Vassiliy Levit in the 91kg fina ...

Boxing: Amit Panghal failed to defend his title, Thapa lost to regain gold

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Amit Panghal failed to defend his title as while Shiv Thapa lost his bid to r ...

Boxing:Pooja Rani wins gold ,three other Indian women pugilists lose final bouts

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 31 May : Pooja Rani was the lone Indian woman pugilist to win the gold as she outp ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

The Indian Awaaz