Unlock process to begin today in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh

AMN

The unlock process of Corona curfew will start in a phased manner from today across 61 districts of Uttar Pradesh. State government had yesterday decided to lift the covid curfew with certain guidelines but weekend covid curfew will continue to remain throughout the state. The covid curfew will continue in 14 districts that have more than 600 active cases.

In the remaining 61 districts, shops will be allowed to open with strict safety protocols from 7 am to 7 pm. Night curfew will continue in the whole state. Yesterday Sonbhadra, Deoria, Baghpat, Prayagraj, Bijnore and Moradabad were added to the earlier list due to the declining number of active cases in these districts. However, there are 14 districts where no relaxation has been permitted by the government.

These are Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Jaunpur and Ghazipur. The Chief Minister said that if cases rise above 600 in any district the relaxation in corona curfew will end automatically.

After nearly two months of lock-down, Madhya Pradesh is being unlocked from today. The state government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for ‘unlock’, allowing the reopening of shops of essential items from today. The government has approved a phase-wise unlocking of the corona curfew restrictions.

The Corona curfew will continue in the entire state from 10 pm on Saturday night to 6 am on Monday. Night curfew will also remain in force from 10 pm to 6 am every day. There will be a ban on all social, political and religious events in the entire state. Sports, entertainment, educational, cultural activities, cinema halls, shopping malls and auditoriums will also be closed.

Addressing the people of the state yesterday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that the Corona curfew will continue till June 15. He said that we will follow the mantra of prosperity with security in the state. Meanwhile, the number of people attending a marriage ceremony is capped at 20 from both sides.

A maximum number of 10 people can participate in a funeral procession. Government offices, except those involved in essential activities, will be allowed to run in the presence of 50 per cent of employees and 100 per cent of officers.