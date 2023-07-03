University of Delhi: Registration starts in SOL for PG admission 2023-24

AMN / New Delhi

The Department of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE), School of Open Learning (SOL)/Campus of Open Learning (COL), University of Delhi, announces the opening of registration for its post graduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24. SOL has earned a reputation for excellence in distance education, providing quality education to thousands of students across the country. Please note that NO CUET required for admission in post graduate programmes offered by DDCE/SOL/COL.

Acting Principal of SOL informed in a press release that interested candidates can register for a wide range of post graduate programmes which includesMaster of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Arts (Hindi), Master of Arts (History), Master of Arts (Political Science), Master of Arts (Sanskrit) and Master of Commerce (M. Com).

Starting from 01st July 2023, all candidates desirous of seeking admission must register at https://soladmission.samarth.edu.in/pg/. The last date for registration is 15th August 2023.To be eligible for the post graduate programmes at DDCE/SOL/COL, applicants must meet the specified academic requirements. For more information about the post graduate programmes at DDCE/SOL/COL, eligibility criteria, and the registration process, please visit https://sol.du.ac.in/admission_23_24/index.html.