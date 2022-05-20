FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 May 2022 03:24:13      انڈین آواز

Universities should not become battlegrounds for ideological conflicts: Amit Shah

Staff Reporter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Universities should become the platform for exchange of views and not a space for ideological battles. He was speaking at an International Seminar on Revisiting the ideas of India from Swaraj to New India organised by Delhi University. He said, any ideology can flourish by debate and discussion only.

Mr. Shah lauded the National Education Policy saying it is the first such education policy that has not been opposed by anyone and welcomed by all. The Minister said that from 2014 to 2022, the country has achieved several things and 80 crore people have started considering themselves as part of the country. Mr Shah highlighted several achievements of the Narendra Modi Government saying, India has become the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world today.

He said, India did not have its own defence policy before 2014 and even if it existed, it was under the shadow of the foreign policy. He asserted that by carrying out surgical and air strikes, India showed the meaning of defence policy. The Home Minister said, India wants good relations with every country, but it will not compromise with its border.

He said, one can not understand India through the geo-political lens adding that it is a geo-cultural country and till this is understood, one will not understand the idea of India. Mr Shah added that some people call India a country of problems, but it has potential to find solutions as well.

On this occasion, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, Narendra Modi Government has taken several initiatives to make the country a powerful nation. He also asked Delhi University to conduct short-term courses in the area of patent which is the need of the hour

