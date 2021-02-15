Universities & Colleges re-open for offline classes in Kashmir

AMN
Universities and Colleges have been re-opened for offline classes in Kashmir Valley, after a gap of more than 10 months. These educational institutions were shut down on March 11 as Covid-19 cases saw a surge here.
These institutions are being opened in a phased manner and the SOP’s issued by the Union Territory administration are being strictly followed. A Kashmir University official said the classes have started from today in line with the necessary guidelines related to Covid-19.He said that the University is being reopened in a phased manner so that all the SOPs are strictly followed.